EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate the Mondovi Garden Club, and John Galbreath, who waters the flowers in Mondovi. The town and the parks all have beautiful flowers and a small group of gardeners plant and care for them each growing season. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Ginny Gunderson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.