KAREN LEA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

On behalf of the congregation at Zion United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls, we would like to recognize the outstanding efforts of one of our members, Karen Lea. Karen goes above and beyond to organize and serve at our Fellowship Time after each service on Sunday morning. Karen is such a kind and compassionate individual, and we truly appreciate everything she does. Please give Karen the Sunshine Award.

The Zion UMC Congregation

