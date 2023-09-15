Mayo Clinic: Flu vaccination appointments available starting Sept. 18

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Flu vaccination appointments will soon be available at all Mayo Clinic Health System locations.

Patients in Southwest Wis. can begin to schedule flu shot appointments using the Mayo Clinic App starting Sept. 18, a press release from Mayo Clinic Health System says.

According to the press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months old be vaccinated for the flu.

The release says influenza vaccines are vaccines that protect against the four influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season.

Additional information is available on Mayo Clinic Health System’s website HERE.

