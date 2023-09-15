EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Sharon Mullikin for the Sunshine Award. Barron County Developmental Services supports individuals with disabilities, and we recently held a garage sale fundraiser to help raise money for program supplies. Sharon, whose son, Mike, attends our program, baked dozens of cookies and bars to donate. She also shared the event with many of her friends who stopped by, some just for her baked goods. They bought items and also donated monetary gifts. Sharon and her family are great advocates and great humans. We are blessed.

Lynnea White

