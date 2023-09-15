Some more stray showers tonight, cooler Sunday, warmer again next week

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The initial line of showers has moved out, but some more showers are forming along a cold front right on the Wisconsin/Minnesota border. These showers will move into a much more stable air mass over western Wisconsin though, so they will die out pretty quickly. Eau Claire and areas to the south and east are not expected to see any more rain tonight. Once the cold front has passed, drier air will take over, allowing for a mostly clear night tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low-50s and upper-40s. Tomorrow then will be mostly sunny. A few showers will move across our southern areas in the morning, with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder as well. In the afternoon, a few more stray showers can form, but nothing significant is expected in terms of rainfall.

Low pressure moves out of the upper Midwest, but a few showers remain possible along a weak...
Low pressure moves out of the upper Midwest, but a few showers remain possible along a weak frontal boundary. Hurricane Lee will make landfall in the northeast and storms are possible across the Deep South.(WEAU)

Sunday is looking drier, sunnier, but also cooler. Highs will mainly be in the lower-70s, with 60s farther north. Next week though, summer-like warmth will return! Temperatures will start to climb into the upper-70s as soon as Monday. For the middle part of the week, a few 80 degree days are possible, before temperatures are looking to cool off a little bit again by the end of the week. That’s also when moisture levels will start to increase, bringing back the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. It is still far out though, and already multiple times this summer, models called for a wetter pattern that never materialized. So we will keep an eye on it!

