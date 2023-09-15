SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 14th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The crosstown rivalry hits the pitch as North and Memorial face off in boys soccer.

Plus, tons of prep volleyball matches take place across the Chippewa Valley.

Matchups include, North hosting Menomonie, Eleva-Strum battling Immanuel, Altoona taking on Ellsworth, Memorial hitting the road to Hudson, and Chippewa Falls facing Rice Lake.

In prep girls tennis, Regis/McDonell plays host to Mauston.

Also, a look at the 4-0 Mondovi Buffaloes football team as they prepare for Neillsville/Granton on Friday.

Finally, Thorp takes on Alma Center Lincoln, and McDonell battles Bruce in 8-man football.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
Generic police lights
Sparta daycare closed amid police investigation
The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 51-year-old Dax Bakken of Madison,...
Name released of Madison man who died after competing in Ironman
Samuel Armstrong
Not guilty plea entered for Pulaski-area bonfire suspect
Ambulance
2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Polk County

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
UW-Eau Claire faces Bethel University in volleyball
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 13th
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
McDonell hosts Eau Claire Regis in prep girls volleyball.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 12th