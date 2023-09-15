UWEC students, staff clean up campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students and staff joined grounds crews at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Friday to clean up campus.

The event was inspired by “National CleanUp Day,” which takes place on the third Saturday in Sept.

This is the first time the University has hosted an event like this, and officials say they hope to hold more in the future.

Jen Allen, UWEC Grounds Supervisor, shares why it’s important to keep the campus in such great shape.

“We just felt as a grounds department, it would be nice to get people kind of out and about in the landscape. The leaves are starting to change color. Although we do have a really clean campus. We know campus is a valuable asset for the community. So we wanted to encourage people to come out and enjoy these resources and then we’re also encouraging people to just kind of take garbage bags home into their own neighborhoods,” Allen said.

Those who participated in Friday’s event were rewarded with free pizza.

