19th annual Bubbaride kicks off with a 4-hour horse ride

Elk Mound, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 19th year in a row, community members in Dunn County are saddling up for a ride at Grandpa Lloyd’s Horse Barn, to remember one of their own.

The horse riding event, called Bubbaride, is in memory of the barn owners Mark Harnisch and Jodi Engel’s son, Dakota, who passed away when he was only 8-years-old.

Jodi Engel said Bubbaride gets more popularity every year.

“We’re trying to turn this into a bigger community event. We have silent auctions, we have live auctions, we have live music, and we have a dinner that we serve, for a charge, and other activities for kids, like face painting and glitter, hair extensions and all kinds of fun stuff,” Engel said.

All proceeds from Bubbaride will go to Dakota’s Gift, a fund set up through the Dunn County Charity Foundation, and going towards a community park, accessible to those with disabilities.

