Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.

Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.

The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Sparta daycare closed amid police investigation
Ambulance
2 people dead after multi-vehicle crash in Polk County
Draven Merz (left) Lee Lefevers (right)
2 suspects in custody, accused of theft in Barron County
New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls
New Kwik Trip opens in Chippewa Falls
Buffalo County multi-vehicle crash
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo County

Latest News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of...
Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches at Citi Field, gives them to his mom as birthday gift
FILE- Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of...
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Family files lawsuit after police fatally shot New Mexico man while at wrong address
A family has filed a lawsuit following a deadly shooting at a wrong house in New Mexico.
Lawsuit filed in deadly police wrong house shooting