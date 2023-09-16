Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival

Community members walk through the streets to visit vendors
Community members walk through the streets to visit vendors(WEAU)
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fall is right around the corner and to celebrate downtown Eau Claire held it’s annual Fall Festival.

140 vendors ranging from retailers to food trucks took over South Barstow Street.

The day was filled with musical performances from a variety of local bands and street performers .

Something new that was added this year was the beer garden put on by the Lismore Hotel. The General Manager of the Lismore, Chris Gaylord, believes the Fall Festival is a great opportunity for local businesses to connect with the community.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to join forces with downtown to help help bring people to downtown and and to the great Eau Claire area and provided refreshments for those that want to listen to music or need a break from walking around looking at all the vendors”, says Gaylord.

The downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival is usually held in the second week of September.

