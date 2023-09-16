Dry and seasonable Sunday with a warm up in store for the final week of summer

After starting off the day with widespread dense fog, sunshine made a return this afternoon with a few showers and storms developing along and south of I-90. Temperatures across the area climbed into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. Cumulus clouds will start to dissipate this evening with a loss of daytime heating, leaving us mostly clear tonight with the potential for patchy fog late as winds stay light from the north with temperatures cooling near our dew points in the upper 40s. Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with broad high pressure sliding over the region. This will allow for a mostly sunny sky with temperatures back near average in the low 70s.

Broad high pressure takes hold with mostly sunny skies Sunday (WEAU)

As our high moves overhead Sunday night, skies will turn clear with favorable conditions for strong radiational cooling to take place as lows bottom out in the low 40s and mid to upper 30s in our lower elevations Monday morning. The new work week will kick off with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid-70s as we get into southerly return flow on the backside of high pressure. Winds will then pick up and become breezy through mid-week with the mercury continuing to climb as a warm front lifts into and through the Upper Midwest to the northeast. The result will be temperatures reaching into the low 80s on Wednesday. By Thursday, uncertainty starts to enter the forecast as a cold front will be parked to the northwest with disagreements among the long-range models on a potential upper shortwave arriving from the southwest. For now, there is a chance for, at least, isolated showers under a partly sunny sky as temperatures make it up around 80. The same front will stall out on Friday with indications for additional disturbances arriving from the southwest as a large upper low develops out west. Once again, we’ll have the chance for a few showers or storms with highs in the upper 70s. Looking ahead to next weekend, it appears that we could see the start of an active pattern with the upper low making slow progress eastward. We’ll have to watch things in the coming days to see how things unfold, but for now, enjoy the seasonable weather!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.