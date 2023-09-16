Oktoberfest goers share previous experiences and festival favorites

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - For some, going to the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest has become a yearly tradition, for others, this may be their first time.

Yet, everyone we spoke to has one thing in common, their love for the event.

“You get a lot of good beer, you get some good snacks, you see a lot of good people dressed up. Yeah, it’s a good time of the year tradition,” festival goer Joseph Verdon said.

Director of Blaskapelle Milwuakee, Andy Hacker, has been performing at Oktoberfest with his group for the last 12 years and said it never gets old watching people dance and have fun.

“Whether it’s the folks behind the beer stations or the folks that are on the dance floor. We just like to see happy people and that’s what we really love about Oktoberfest and especially Oktoberfest in Wisconsin,” Hacker said.

As for what makes Oktoberfest so special, it’s different for each person.

“It’s just neat to see the families get together. The little kids are so fun to watch. The parents get them all dressed up in traditional costume. And it’s just neat,” Festmeisterin Wendy Sullivan said.

“Probably root beer and the cheese curds. And honestly, just being up here, I mean, it’s a beautiful day out, too. Like, honestly, there’s just so many fun things you can do here,” fair goer Hugh Thomas said.

“My favorite part is on the end of the day when we go to have ice cream,” fair goer Doreen Thomas said.

So, whether you’re enjoying ice cream or the live music, the event is also raising money for a good cause.

“The proceeds from this go back to all the volunteer groups that are here, and that money is disbursed through those charitable organizations. So it’s a great way to raise money, a great time to have fun as a family. And there’s plenty of activities beyond just having a beer,” Festmeister Scott Sullivan said.

This is the 20th year of the Chippewa Falls Oktoberfest.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.