Seasonable weather settles in for the weekend

A look at your weekend forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley finally received some much-needed showers to close out the week as a cold front passed through the area. This weekend is shaping up to be quite pleasant for outdoor activities as we get into northerly flow with temperatures hovering right around average average for this time of year in the low to mid-70s.

Pleasant weather takes hold for the weekend
Intervals of clouds and sunshine will take us through our Saturday with a cold front sliding further to the south and east. There are indications that a pop-up sprinkle or shower may occur this afternoon, but expect dry conditions across much of the area. Winds will be from the northwest with temperatures warming right around average in the low 70s. It will certainly be a nice final day of Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls!

Sun and clouds in store for Oktoberfest with a stray sprinkle possible
This weekend also brings wonderful weather for those of you interested in checking out some fall foliage in the state! As far as progress goes, all of Wisconsin ranges between 0% and 35% for some north/western areas with Forest and St. Croix counties seeing the most progress thus far. You can track this information by going to travelwisconsin.com.

Wisconsin fall foliage report, courtesy of travelwisconsin.com
Warmer weather will be heading our way for the new work week with a few rain chances in the extended forecast. You can get more details by visiting our First Alert page right here on weau.com!

