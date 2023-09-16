SportScene 13 for Friday, September 15th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football highlights continue with action from the Cloverbelt conference.

Matchups include Fall Creek taking on Regis, Mondovi hosting Neillsville/Granton, Osseo-Fairchild facing Stanley-Boyd, and Elk Mound battling Durand-Arkansaw.

Plus, updates from the Dairyland conference slate of football matchups, featuring Independence/Gilmanton against Pepin/Alma, Eleva-Strum against Melrose-Mindoro, Blair-Taylor against Augusta, Cochrane-Fountain City against Whitehall, and Glenwood City against Cadott.

Also from prep football: Mosinee battling Hayward, Spring Valley taking on Clear Lake, Weyauwega-Fremont facing off with Spencer/Columbus, Spring Valley duking it out with Clear Lake, and Edgar facing Colby.

Finally, the Chippewa Steel take on the St. Cloud Norsemen.

