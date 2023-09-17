Church holds brat sale to raise money for The Community Table

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Johns Lutheran Church is firing up the grill for a brat sale to serve their community.

Through proceeds from the brat sale the church is donating funds to The Community Table, A non-profit organization providing free meals to people in need since 1993.

“We have had a team serving since the beginning, 30 years ago. They serve a hot, nutritious meal every day of the year, 365 days, and it’s no questions asked”, says Louise Alt, St. John’s Community Table leader.

The Community Table relies on monetary donations to stay a float. The church’s goal is to raise $125 from the brat sale.

“The community table relies on volunteers as well as funds to enable to promote that and to have meals for the community. And so what we do is we have this broad stand and various other events during the year so that we can get enough money to bring those volunteers down there and support the community table by giving them the money for the food and for the service”, says Pastor Christine Emerson from St. John’s.

Alt believes this event will allow for community members to learn more about The Community Table.

“I think it gives them an opportunity to support The Community Table where many of them have never been. So it’s an awareness that there is a continued need in our community, that we help the people among us that need that help”, says Alt.

The brat sale wasn’t the only fundraiser going on Sunday. There were also other events raising money for various causes.

“One of the things that we’re doing today is a rummage sale for the neighborhood Latinx. That rummage sale helps to support Latinx students here in Eau Claire and raises money for scholarships for them, both at UWEC and also CVTC”, says Pastor Emerson.

The church is also donating blankets to those in need.

“We have quilts displayed on our beautiful pews. They’re beautiful quilts that were made for Lutheran World Relief. They’ll go these specific quilts are going to go to homeless veterans here in the Chippewa Valley”, says Pastor Emerson.

Around 12 volunteers signed up to help assist with the brat sale.

For more information on The Community Table hours, you can head to thecommunitytable.org.

