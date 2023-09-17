Falcons rally past Packers 25-24

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs over Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay...
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs over Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo booted a 25-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining and rookie Bijan Robinson turned in another dynamic performance Sunday, rallying the Atlanta Falcons to a 25-24 victory over Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers.

Robinson rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and hauled in four catches for another 48 yards, showing why the Falcons (2-0) selected him No. 8 pick in the draft even though running backs aren’t supposed to go that high anymore.

The Packers (1-1) squandered a 24-12 lead and three more touchdown passes from Love, who now has a half-dozen scoring throws in his first two games as Aaron Rodgers’ replacement in Titletown.

Atlanta’s young quarterback, Desmond Ridder, bootlegged for a 6-yard touchdown on fourth-and-4 with just under 12 minutes remaining.

