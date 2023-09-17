Here We Grow Again Consignment wraps up their 2023 sale

The sale has been helping families for over 20 years
The sale has been helping families for over 20 years
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While kids are headed back to school, parents are heading to the Here We Grow Again Consignment Sale.

Occurring only a few times a year, this sale specializes in selling children’s items, including clothes in all sizes, toys, beds, chairs, and even necessities like diapers.

The purpose of this sale is to help families in need, get their back to school items and other supplies.

Host Hilary Keprios said people come from all over the upper Midwest to shop.

“People can clean out their basements and consign with us, so they take all their own things and choose their own prices, and then they drop them off here the week of the sale. And then we have about 2,500 shoppers that come from all over Wisconsin and even western or eastern Minnesota that come to shop with us over the four days we’re open,” Keprios said.

Everything left over will be given back to the consigners, or donated to local charities.

