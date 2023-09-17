Historian hosts presentation about the 1920s Stanley area Ku Klux Klan

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - For over 30 years, one Stanley historian has been gathering information on a dark part of the city’s past.

In the 1920s, Stanley, Wisconsin was the home to a Klu Klux Klan who had secret meetings in one of the city’s taverns.

These meetings grew overtime and ended up being discovered and shut down.

On Sunday, historian Betty Plumbon presented findings from her research of the group.

She says similar groups are still around today, and that’s why this presentation is so important.

“I think a lot of people need to recognize this. They just call themselves something different. It’s still there; that hatred of other people that are different from you. It’s still out there today,” Plumbon said.

After 30 years of work, Plumbon said this is her final presentation on the topic.

