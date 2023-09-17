SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 16th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAC football squads concluded their non-conference slate today.

UW-Eau Claire hosted Bethel, UW-Stout battled Gustavus Adolphus, UW-La Crosse squared off with Northern Michigan, and UW-River Falls took on Northwestern (MN).

UW-Eau Claire volleyball dropped the final two games of the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament.

In college soccer, the Blugold men took down Beloit College, and the Blugold women defeated Wartburg.

Boyceville earned the big win over Elmwood/Plum City in prep football.

Also, the Chippewa Steel wrapped up the NAHL Showcase with a win over the Bismarck Bobcats.

