Temperatures trend warmer through the final days of summer

We enjoyed a beautiful day throughout Western Wisconsin as a broad area of high pressure gave way to mostly sunny skies with temperatures staying near average in the low to mid-70s. Tonight will feature a mainly clear sky as our high moves directly over the region with winds becoming light to calm. Once again, patchy fog will be possible late with a cold start tomorrow as strong radiational cooling occurs with lows dropping into the 40s. Our typically colder low-lying valley areas will likely fall into the 30s, and locations that drop to the mid-30s will be at risk for some patchy frost. A mainly sunny sky will start off the new work week with winds shifting out of the south and southeast behind departing high pressure to the east. As a result, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s.

High pressure slides east with sunshine and southerly flow returning (WEAU)

Clouds will start to increase tomorrow night in advance of an approaching warm front from the southwest. Low-level moisture will begin to increase with showers and, perhaps, a rumble of thunder possible for areas along and south of I-90. Some of these may linger through part of Tuesday morning, otherwise, expect a mostly dry day with partly sunny skies. Breezy south-southeast winds will help drive afternoon highs above average to the upper 70s. By Wednesday, the warm front will be situated northeast with southerly flow sticking around underneath it. Meanwhile, an upper-level ridge will be building over the state, promoting plenty of sunshine with warmer temperatures in the mid-80s. A few extra clouds will be around Thursday, but quiet conditions look to persist with highs back above normal in the low 80s. Quite a bit of uncertainty then enters the forecast from Friday into the start of fall next weekend as long-range guidance continues to disagree on how things will unfold with an upper trough over the Western United States as it progresses eastward. A few pieces of energy ahead of the trough on Friday could touch off a couple of showers locally, but confidence is low at this time. Over the weekend, however, there are indications of a surface storm system coming together over the Northern Plains as it tracks towards our neck of the woods. Isolated chances for scattered showers and storms are in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday, but we will need to keep an eye on things over the next few days as details become clearer. Temperatures will remain mild and slightly above normal in the 70s.

