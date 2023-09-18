Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, is back out on the...
High school football player returns to field after battling cancer
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

FILE - Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference,...
Indiana’s attorney general faces misconduct complaint over remarks about abortion doctor
Eric Wirth
Monroe County DA: Altoona man convicted of child sex crimes
State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
Lake Hallie arrests
3 arrested after traffic stop in Lake Hallie