Chippewa County Clean Sweep to take place Sept. 23

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Clean Sweep is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - Noon located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

A press release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management provides the following information about the event:

FREE Oil/Solvent Based Paint, Varnish, Stain, Stripper, Fuel Mixture, Blacktop Sealer, Batteries (tape both terminals with clear packaging tape), Fluorescent Bulbs, Waste Oil & Filters, Antifreeze, Poison, Mercury, 1 lb. or 20 lb. Propane Cylinders

All batteries must have both terminals covered with clear packaging tape in order to be accepted. The contractor must be able to read the “type” of battery it is. Untaped batteries will not be accepted.

The Chippewa County Recycling Program is unable to accept any fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, latex paint, mattresses, box springs, pharmaceuticals, sharps, tires, garbage or furniture at this event.

Appliances and electronics will not be accepted at the Clean Sweep. Chippewa County residents are able to take their items directly to First Choice, 6 days/week, at 525 Park Ridge Court, Eau Claire.

For more information, you are asked to contact the Chippewa County Recycling Program at 715-726-7999 or visit Chippewa County’s website HERE.

