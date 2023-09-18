Chippewa County Clean Sweep to take place Sept. 23

Recycling
Recycling(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Clean Sweep is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. - Noon located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

A press release from Chippewa County Land Conservation and Forest Management provides the following information about the event:

  • FREE Oil/Solvent Based Paint, Varnish, Stain, Stripper, Fuel Mixture, Blacktop Sealer, Batteries (tape both terminals with clear packaging tape), Fluorescent Bulbs, Waste Oil & Filters, Antifreeze, Poison, Mercury, 1 lb. or 20 lb. Propane Cylinders
  • All batteries must have both terminals covered with clear packaging tape in order to be accepted. The contractor must be able to read the “type” of battery it is. Untaped batteries will not be accepted.
  • The Chippewa County Recycling Program is unable to accept any fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, latex paint, mattresses, box springs, pharmaceuticals, sharps, tires, garbage or furniture at this event.
  • Appliances and electronics will not be accepted at the Clean Sweep. Chippewa County residents are able to take their items directly to First Choice, 6 days/week, at 525 Park Ridge Court, Eau Claire.

For more information, you are asked to contact the Chippewa County Recycling Program at 715-726-7999 or visit Chippewa County’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, is back out on the...
High school football player returns to field after battling cancer
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Lake Hallie arrests
3 arrested after traffic stop in Lake Hallie
CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT
No injuries reported after structure fire in Onalaska
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Wisconsin Republicans reveal plan for Milwaukee Brewers
A young alpaca and her mother from Justorian Alpacas.
Justorian Alpacas invites people to meet their 24 alpacas