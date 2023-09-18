Festival Foods Chippewa Falls location to open Oct. 6

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Skogen’s Festival Foods is set to open its newest location at 6:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

The store is located at 1109 Chippewa Crossing Boulevard in Chippewa Falls. The store is slated to be open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Mark Skogen, President and CEO of Festival Foods, said the company is excited to open the store.

“We have been working on coming to the Chippewa Falls community for a long time,” Skogen said. “And we are very excited to finally open this store. It’s an honor to join the Chippewa Falls community, and we’re looking forward to providing our newest guests with an enjoyable shopping experience, excellent product quality, and exceptional value.”

