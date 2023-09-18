Increasing clouds tonight, breezy Tuesday

After a sunny to mostly sunny day, some high clouds are starting to move in from the west. These are expected to become more numerous by late afternoon and into early evening. Even a few sprinkles here and there cannot be completely ruled out. But it is not all bad news for northern light watchers tonight: there will be some breaks in the clouds after midnight! Later tonight, a better chance for some rain arrives along and south of I-90, the rest of the area should remain dry. Lows will dip into the low to mid-50s, with a few upper-40s possible in the known cold spots. Tuesday will start off with some cloud cover over our southern areas, but more sunshine will arrive from the west. South winds will also start to pick up, blowing between 10 and 15 mph. With that, highs could reach into the upper-70s, with a few 80s possible along the border. Slightly cooler weather is expected to the northwest.

A storm system holds stationary to our west, for now. Another one appears over the Northern Rockies, that will eventually bring us a chance for some rain. (WEAU)

Wednesday is looking to be a gorgeous day! We will be mostly sunny and with winds calming down a little bit, temperatures will reach into the 80s region-wide! Thursday will be a very similar one, but the winds could become a little breezy once again. Friday, a slow-moving storm system approaches from the west. Most models already bring a chance of rain for Friday, winds will remain breezy and temperatures will take a small step back. Saturday seems to carry our best chance of rain as of right now, with also some thunderstorms possible. Winds will still be on the stronger side Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 70s. The storm system will gradually dissipate Sunday, with decreasing rain chances and cloud cover. Eventually the winds will also calm down. We will be in a much cooler air mass by then though, with highs in the upper-60 to low-70s.

