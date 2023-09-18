Interview: Community Health Assessment Survey

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents who live or work in Chippewa, Dunn or Eau Claire Counties are asked to give their input about the most important health issues our communities face. The Community Health Assessment Survey is held every three years. People have until Sunday, September 24 to take the survey.

Everyone in our community is encouraged to take the short survey and make their voices heard.

The survey is available in English, Hmong, and Spanish.

The survey has two questions about problems in the community, followed by a series of demographic questions.

The survey should take around 5 minutes to complete. Using survey results, the partnership will identify and work to find solutions for the health issues that Chippewa Valley community members decide are the highest priorities. The survey will ask Chippewa Valley community members to rank a variety of issues – issues that might affect them personally or affect the whole community – ranging from education to healthcare to social issues.

The results of the survey will help the partnership decide which issues to prioritize, and which interventions may be effective. The partnership includes the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, Dunn County Health Department, Eau Claire City-County Health Department, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, United Way of Dunn County, and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

The partnership conducts this health survey every three years, in compliance with state and federal requirements. The survey is just the first step in gathering opinions from the community.

The nine-month process will end in May 2024, when a report called a Community Health Assessment will be released for each of the three counties.

Each county’s local coalition – the Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership, Health Dunn Right, and the Eau Claire Health Alliance – will use the reports to build Community Health Improvement Plans.

To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CVsurvey2023 by September 24, or contact Alex Craker at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department by phone (715-271-9902) or email (alex.craker@eauclairecounty.gov) to receive a paper copY.

