Interview: National Voter Registration Day is September 19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - National Voter Registration Day is September 19, 2023, a day to ensure every eligible voter can vote, and to create an awareness of those who may not otherwise register to vote.

News Release:

National Voter Registration Day is a nation-wide coordinated effort organized to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to vote. On September 19th,volunteers from Chippewa Valley Votes, a non-partisan group, will spread out across Eau Claire to register voters, provide information about polling places and assist residents in updating their voter registration information. Chippewa Valley Votes, as well as other regional organizations, will have voter registration booths set up at a number of venues where knowledgeable volunteers will be on hand to work with anyone who needs help registering to vote or getting a voter photo ID. This the fifth year that Chippewa Valley Votes has actively engaged Eau Claire County in this National Voter Registration Day activity.

Eau Claire County Voter Registration drives:

· Eau Claire Gov’t Center, 721 Oxford Ave, Sept 19, 11-2pm

· Eau Claire DMV, 3115 Melby St, Sept 19, 11-2pm

· Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave, Altoona, Sept 19, 4-6pm

· LE Phillips Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Sept 19, 4-6 pm

· Community Table, 320 Putnam St. Sept 20, 11-1pm

· UW-EC Davis Center, 77 Roosevelt Ave, Sept 20, 10-2 pm

· Una Noche en la Plaza, UWEC, 105 Garfield Ave. Sept 21, 4-6pm.

Individuals wishing to check on their voter registration should bring their driver’s license or DMV photo ID card with current address or a proof of residency document such as a utility bill, paycheck, bank statement, residential lease, or a cell phone bill. If an individual has moved or changed their name since last voting, they must re-register in order to vote.

In Eau Claire County alone, over 25,000 eligible voters are not currently registered to vote. Carol Craig, event coordinator for Chippewa Valley Votes, says, “We’re here to help. Our goal is to make sure every eligible voter has what they need to participate in the elections. Our volunteers are trained to get people registered and ready to vote. We believe every voter deserves a voice.” CVV will provide other voter registration opportunities throughout the year, check the website for times and dates.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.