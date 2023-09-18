Justorian Alpacas invites people to meet their 24 alpacas

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -For all you alpaca lovers out there, this weekend will be a good time to learn more about the fleece-covered animals.

The Alpaca Owners Association INC has declared Saturday, Sep. 23rd and Sunday, Sep. 24 National Alpaca Farm Days and one alpaca farm in Osseo is opening its doors. Justorian Alpacas will be inviting people to their farm on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet their 24 alpacas.

“We give people an opportunity to come out and meet the alpacas, see what an alpaca farm looks like, and see the products that we make from their fiber,” the owner of Justorian Alpacas, Jerry Campbell, said.

Campbell said the event is free to attend and there will be lots of opportunities to meet and pet the alpacas. He said the goal of National Alpaca Farm Days is to introduce people to alpacas and show people that alpacas are low-maintenance animals that are easy to care for.

Outside of National Alpaca Farm Days Campbell said the farm is open on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. However, He said they also welcome visitors on Saturdays if they call at (715)-597-2229.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.