La Crosse County Broadband Survey Launched

LA CROSSE, Wis. (LA CROSSE COUNTY PRESS RELEASE) - La Crosse County residents are invited to participate in a new survey on the quality and cost of their internet service. The goal is to support the county’s work to ensure all places and people in La Crosse County have good access to high-speed internet.

To take the short survey, please click here. Paper copies of the survey will also be mailed to all La Crosse County residents with a return address for those who wish to complete a physical copy. The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Oct. 6. Call La Crosse County at 608-785-5792 or email sbachmeier@lacrossecounty.org with questions.

The La Crosse County Board recently approved hiring Design Nine, a broadband consulting firm, to work with the county’s broadband committee on a plan to expand access to high-speed internet. The committee’s work, which will be informed by results from the survey, will help put the county in a good position to win federal funding for broadband expansion. Over $1 billion in federal funding is being distributed in Wisconsin through the Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment Program.

“We are working to make sure all parts of La Crosse County are connected to high-speed affordable internet, which we know is essential for our local economy and community,” said Sam Bachmeier, Community Development Specialist with La Crosse County.

The county’s broadband committee, which was formed earlier this year, includes representatives from rural parts of the county and from key stakeholders in health care, education, and local government. Data from the survey, which is being run by Design Nine, will be shared with the committee in the coming months.

