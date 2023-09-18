Monroe County DA: Altoona man convicted of child sex crimes

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man is convicted of child sex crimes.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on Sept. 15, 2023, a Monroe County jury convicted 44-year-old, Eric Wirth of eight charges. The charges include repeated sexual assault of same child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, cause a child to view sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful material, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, sex with a child age 16 or older and possession of cocaine.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the convictions came after a three-day jury trial. The Office says the charges against Wirth stem from conduct that occurred between May of 2017 and July of 2021.

A date for sentencing is not yet set.

