Monroe County DA: Altoona man convicted of child sex crimes

Eric Wirth
Eric Wirth(COURTESY: MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man is convicted of child sex crimes.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin D. Croninger announced that on Sept. 15, 2023, a Monroe County jury convicted 44-year-old, Eric Wirth of eight charges. The charges include repeated sexual assault of same child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, cause a child to view sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful material, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, sex with a child age 16 or older and possession of cocaine.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the convictions came after a three-day jury trial. The Office says the charges against Wirth stem from conduct that occurred between May of 2017 and July of 2021.

A date for sentencing is not yet set.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, is back out on the...
High school football player returns to field after battling cancer
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Lake Hallie arrests
3 arrested after traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Recycling
Chippewa County Clean Sweep to take place Sept. 23
CITY OF ONALASKA FIRE DEPARTMENT
No injuries reported after structure fire in Onalaska
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
Wisconsin Republicans reveal plan for Milwaukee Brewers