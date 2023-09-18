No injuries reported after structure fire in Onalaska

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in Onalaska.

According to information from the Onalaska Fire Department, on Sept. 16, 2023, at 5:39 p.m., the City of Onalaska Fire Department responded to a multifamily structure at 1308 Wilson Street with reports of smoke showing on the interior and exterior.

The Fire Department says crews arrived and extinguished the fire which was hidden in the ceiling as well as the inside the wall space of one of the 1st floor apartments.

According to the Fire Department, the fire was out at 6:02 p.m. Occupants in two units were displaced. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide resources and additional help.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

