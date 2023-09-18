Sex offender to be released, live in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released and live in Chippewa County.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Roland Staves is set to be released on Sept. 20, 2023, and will live at 26614 County Highway M, Holcombe, WI 54745.

The Sheriff’s Office says Staves’ previous convictions include 2nd degree sexual assault of child, 2nd degree sexual assault of child, 3rd degree sexual assault, and 4th degree sexual assault x2. The Sheriff’s Office notes the convictions involve both male and female victims under the age of 16.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Staves will be under supervision with the Department of Corrections until determined otherwise.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.