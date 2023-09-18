Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’

Chris Stapleton will be singing Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" before the start of "Monday Night Football." (ESPN)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana will perform the Phil Collins classic hit “In The Air Tonight” ahead of every “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN for the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN released a teaser video Monday ahead of its season premiere featuring the country superstar singing the chorus of Collins’ 1981 song.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will add “football-centric verses,” while Cindy Blackman Santana will perform the drums.

The cable network said NFL stars, highlights and dramatic moments will be added along with the musical performance ahead of every game.

The “Heavy Action” theme synonymous with “Monday Night Football” will remain on the broadcast as well.

“In The Air Tonight” will also be played ahead of playoff games being broadcasted on ESPN. This includes the channel’s first Divisional playoff game.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, left, and Mike Koval, RAM Brand...
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
Wayzata High School senior Jack Simon, a captain for the football team, is back out on the...
High school football player returns to field after battling cancer
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

State police spokesman Trooper David Beohm addresses the media in Morgantown Pa. after the...
9 teen boys escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania. They made it a few miles
Lake Hallie arrests
3 arrested after traffic stop in Lake Hallie
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with traumatic injury rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon, officials say
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
Russell Brand gigs postponed, police probe complaint after media aired sexual assault allegations
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose