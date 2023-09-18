Wisconsin Republicans reveal plan for Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Republicans are headed to the ol’ ballpark Monday morning, but they aren’t there to see a game. They want to talk about the future of the Brewers.

Speaker Robin Vos and fellow Republicans have gathered at American Family Field for a news conference. They are expected to reveal their plans for the Major League Baseball franchise. Few details have been released so far.

Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers included funding for the team in his budget proposal. The Democratic governor wanted to set aside nearly $300 million to improve the Brewers’ home field.

In exchange for the taxpayer dollars, the Brewers would have had to extend their commitment to stay in town for an additional 13 years - all the way to 2043.

But, Republicans who control the legislature pronounced the proposal dead on arrival. Vos pointed to the 13-year commitment as a sticking point and said the deal was not a good one for taxpayers.

Evers had implied that without public financial support the Brewers could move.

If they did leave, it would be the second time the Cream City lost an MLB franchise. Seventy years ago, this year, the Braves arrived from Boston, only to head south 13 years later.

AmFam Field - or, as it was originally called, Miller Park - was originally funded with a 0.1 percent sales tax in Milwaukee Co. and four neighboring counties. That tax ended in 2020.

Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District is supposed to pay for repairs. The Evers Administration says the district does not have enough money for all of the repairs needed. They argue using money from the current budget surplus offers an opportunity to back the team without raising taxes or going into debt.

