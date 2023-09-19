Augusta PD: Man in custody following traffic stop, suspected of 3rd OWI offense

Luke Boyea
Luke Boyea(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is accused of a 3rd OWI offense.

According to information from the Augusta Police Department, on Sept. 15, 2023, around 9:40 p.m., a pick-up truck failed to slow down or move over for a patrol vehicle that was parked with its emergency lights on State Road 27.

Augusta police say authorities then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 40-year-old Luke Boyea. Authorities believed Boyea to have “bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech.” Authorities saw a suspected open beer can on the floorboard of the vehicle and smelled the odor of an “intoxicating beverage” coming from Boyea. Police added that Boyea was uncooperative and refused sobriety tests.

Authorities searched the vehicle and found what they suspect to be empty cans of alcohol and a methamphetamine pipe.

According to Augusta police, Boyea was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail and booked on the suspicion of a 3rd OWI offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer.

