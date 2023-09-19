Authorities investigating suspected murder in Burnett County, suspect in custody

VILLAGE OF SIREN, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating a suspected murder in Burnett County.

According to information from the Village of Siren Police Department, on Sept. 15, 2023, around 2:23 p.m. authorities received a call from a “male subject” to remove children from a home in the Village. The caller said he had killed 32-year-old Brittany Hollan of Siren, Wis.

Siren police say officers found one dead adult and four unharmed children at the home. The children and neighbors were removed for safety. Hollan was found dead in a bedroom. An autopsy confirmed Hollan died from “sharp force trauma to the head and neck.”

According to Siren police, a suspect, 36-year-old David Edaburn, was found at his home in the Town of Grantburg. Edaburn turned himself over to law enforcement.

Police added Edaburn is being held at the Burnett County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The incident is being investigated as a murder.

