EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brandon Jacoby and the team at Jacoby Custom Cues with the Sunshine Award for making such beautiful pool cues! I just want you to know that we appreciate everything you do for us. Thank you. The game of pool needs to be noticed more.

Brittney Olson

