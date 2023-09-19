DR. TROY SENNHOLZ & NURSING STAFF OF BLACK RIVER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to recognize Dr. Troy Sennholz and the nursing staff on Labor Day weekend at Black River Memorial Hospital with the Sunshine Award. They went above and beyond to take great care of me. They were very busy, but they were very thorough, showing care and compassion. I want to show them they are very much appreciated.

Susan Wilcox

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

