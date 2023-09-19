Interview: Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra to begin 49th season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will start the 2023-2024 season, “Wonder and Joy”, with a concert called “The Wonder of Nature”, Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center.

News Release:Musicians of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) are gearing up for the start of their 2023-2024 season, “Wonder and Joy”. CVSO’s Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda programmed the first concert as a celebration of “The Wonder of Nature,” with pieces that express the awe and joy found in the natural world.

Tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the Pablo Center website, www.pablocenter.org, by phone (715-832-2787) or via email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org).

Five-concert and three-concert discounted season ticket packages are also available.

This season also marks Maestro Yasuda’s 30th anniversary year with the CVSO. He began leading the CVSO in the early 1990s, and since then has become a fixture in the classical music scene in Eau Claire and beyond. His energetic conducting, dynamic personality, and contagious love for music are often a highlight of CVSO performances.

The season-opening concert will feature one of Yasuda’s favorites: Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7. Preceding it on the program will be the rousing Sinfonietta by Leoš Janáček and Einojuhani Rautavaara’s Cantus Arcticus (“Concerto for Birds and Orchestra”), which features recorded birdsong from Finland and the Arctic Circle.

To kick off the season, CVSO will also host its annual Fall Gala on Thurs. Sept. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Eau Claire Golf & Country Club. The event will include a cocktail reception, buffet dinner, silent auction, entertainment by Opus 3 string trio, and a featured performance by cellist Nathaniel Pierce. Tickets are $75/person or $800/table sponsorship and are available at cvsymphony.org or by phone (715-832- 6366).

