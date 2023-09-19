KING’S CLOSET

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the owner and volunteers of King’s Closet for the Sunshine Award. They go out of their way to help the homeless, other community members, families, and anyone in need of clothes, household items, etc. free of charge. They are an amazing organization that gives to the community without hesitation, judgement, and never ask for anything in return. They run off clothing donations from anyone who can donate or would like to donate. They have raised people’s spirits with everything they do. They deserve an award and recognition for the help they offer and give, not just to people and families, but the whole community.

Crystal Hinterberg

