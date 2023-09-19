La Crosse is ready to update comprehensive plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials in La Crosse are making plans for the city’s long-term future. “Forward La Crosse” is a comprehensive plan which will give a view of how La Crosse wants to grow in terms of transportation, economic development, housing, neighborhoods, and more.

The plan will be an update from a plan that was created in 2002.

City planning manager Tim Acklin says a large component of the project is community engagement.

“We ask specific questions. We do surveys. What issues do you have in certain areas that you see or can identify in the city? What are some solutions or some goals? What do you feel that we need to do as a city moving forward? And so we collect all that information and there’s usually a lot of feedback that we get from various levels of realistic expectations to not so realistic. And so we filter through all of those,” says Acklin.

There will be public hearings on the plan during the city planning commission meeting on October 2nd and again on October 3rd at a meeting of the city’s Judiciary Administration Commission.

These will be the last opportunities for public feedback before the plan goes to the common council on October 12th.

