L.E. Phillips Senior Center hosts Resource Fair

Resource Fair held at L.E. Phillips Senior Center
Resource Fair held at L.E. Phillips Senior Center(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One senior center is helping bring resources to seniors in need.

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire hosted a Resource Fair Tuesday at its facility on Bellinger Street. The fair had nearly 50 vendors with a wide range of products and services aimed to help assist members at the Senior Center, such as financial help, health care and assisted living facilities.

This is the first year that the L.E. Phillips Senior Center has hosted this type of event. They hope this event can help those who may feel overwhelmed with finding where to start with senior living.

There was also a craft sale, a bake sale and massages available for everyone at the Fair.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Hallie arrests
3 people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Roland Staves
Sex offender to be released, live in Chippewa County
Generic police lights
Man in custody following incident in Jackson County
Eric Wirth
Monroe County DA: Altoona man convicted of child sex crimes
Recycling
Chippewa County Clean Sweep to take place Sept. 23

Latest News

America celebrates National Voter Registration Day as elections near.
League of Women Voters celebrates National Voter Registration Day
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (9/19/23)
13 First Alert Weather @ Four (9/19/23)
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible...
Wisconsin redistricting fight focuses on the recusal of a key justice as impeachment threat lingers
La Crosse City Hall is where the final public hearings discussing "Forward La Crosse" will...
La Crosse is ready to update comprehensive plan