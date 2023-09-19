L.E. Phillips Senior Center hosts Resource Fair

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One senior center is helping bring resources to seniors in need.

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire hosted a Resource Fair Tuesday at its facility on Bellinger Street. The fair had nearly 50 vendors with a wide range of products and services aimed to help assist members at the Senior Center, such as financial help, health care and assisted living facilities.

This is the first year that the L.E. Phillips Senior Center has hosted this type of event. They hope this event can help those who may feel overwhelmed with finding where to start with senior living.

There was also a craft sale, a bake sale and massages available for everyone at the Fair.

