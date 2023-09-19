League of Women Voters celebrates National Voter Registration Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is National Voter Registration Day, and thousands of community organizations across the country are rallying around the vote.

This includes League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.

An event hosted by the organization at the La Crosse Public Library today helped attendees update their voter registration, which is key for anyone wishing to vote this upcoming election year.

“You can’t vote unless you’re registered. And voting is a way to take action. It’s a way to express your opinion and have a say in our democracy,” says League of Women Voters volunteer Barb Roberts.

Upcoming elections include the spring primary, the spring general election, primary for state offices, and general elections.

If you want more information about all your voting needs, you can visit myvote.wi.gov. Or if you want information about candidates, you can visit vote411.org.

