Man bound over for trial in Eau Claire homicide

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott man will stand trial in an Eau Claire homicide.

27-year-old Kemone Golden had his preliminary hearing Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court. A judge ruled there was probable cause and bound him over for trial.

Golden is charged with 1st degree intentional homicide, among other charges in the death of 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona. Conner was shot near the intersection of Bergen and Belevue Avenues in Eau Claire Sept. 17, 2022.

Two other men are also charged in the death.

