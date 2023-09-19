OPTHAMOLOGY DEPARTMENT AT MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM – RED CEDAR

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to thank the cataract surgical staff from the Ophthalmology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar for their professionalism, along with their gentle and caring demeanor and an understanding of patient’s needs. They’ve shown outstanding teamwork with a great outcome. Thanks again to the staff. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

David Brown

