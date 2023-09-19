Plan Commission approves site plan for new UWEC science building

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission recommends approval of the site plan for the new UW-Eau Claire science and health science building.

The recommendation was made during the commission’s Monday evening meeting.

The university received over $340 million from the state to replace Phillips Hall, the current science building, with a new state-of-the-art science and health science building.

The building is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

The site plan will now go to the Eau Claire City Council’s Sept. 26 meeting for final approval.

