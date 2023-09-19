Regis Catholic Schools showcases new renovations

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools is celebrating the completion of new renovations.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Monday evening showcased the second floor renovations to the community.

The updates to the 70-year-old building included floors, lockers, paint, improved lighting, and even added carpeted areas.

The Regis Catholic Schools Foundation was able to raise the money needed for the project through donations.

“This was a 70-year-old building, and parts of it were starting to look a little bit tired,” said Paul Pedersen, President of Regis Catholic Schools. “What we want is for our students to be in the classrooms with the most optimal learning conditions that they can have, so that was a big driving force here is to make sure that our students have the very best in their educational opportunities here at Regis.”

Pedersen says the renovations were only to the second floor of the building as parts of the first floor had already been renovated.

Other parts of the building will be renovated at a later date.

