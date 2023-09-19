Wisconsin DCF Secretary meets with grant recipients

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In an effort to address the need for more affordable and accessible child care options in the Chippewa Valley, the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson met with those working towards that goal.

Secretary Amundson met with families and businesses to hear how grant programs addressing child care have affected them. One of the places she visited was United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, a Dream Up! grant recipient.

The Dream Up! grant is a program that works to support groups as they try to create and sustain child care options. While at this discussion, the secretary spoke with community members involved in the grant about child care needs in the Chippewa Valley and the efforts being taken to make child care more accessible.

“I think that the Dream Up! kind of space has been a really exciting space has been a really exciting space for me to explore around the state,” Amundson said. “It’s always like movers and shakers from the community that are sort of tapped in and pulling in their different spheres of influence and are really committed to examining what is actually the issue or challenge that we are facing in our community.”

Secretary Amundson also stopped at Learning 4 Life in Chippewa Falls and Rachel’s Place Early Learning Center in Eau Claire.

