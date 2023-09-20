1 person dead after structure fire in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a structure fire in Tomah Tuesday.

According to information from the Tomah Fire Department, on Sept. 19, 2023, at 9:43 p.m. the Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Daybreak Motel located at 215 E Clifton Street in the City of Tomah.

The Fire Department says reports indicated a male was still inside the structure and smoke could be seen from the apartment building. The male was removed from the structure. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the male died to the injuries he suffered, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was contained to a single apartment unit.

According to the Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. No additional information about the male is being released at this time.

