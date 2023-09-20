Bloomer’s Veterans Memorial expands with tank

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - For ten years, community members in Bloomer have been working to expand the veterans memorial in the area. On Wednesday, that happened.

Having traveled more than 1,000 miles from Virginia, a former army tank rolled into the Bloomer Veterans Memorial, which is now its new home. David Olson, the president of the Bloomer Visitor Center said the tank is a message of thanks to those who’ve served, while showcasing the reality of war.

“It’s a great thing for us here in Bloomer to have this equipment here to represent the veterans of World War II and previous, for all their dedication and involvement,” Olson said. “[The tank] reminds us that war is not a beautiful thing. They need equipment to take care of it.”

Those involved with the veterans memorial said they hope to continue expanding it.

