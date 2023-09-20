Bloomer’s Veterans Memorial expands with tank

For ten years, community members in Bloomer have been working to expand the veterans memorial...
For ten years, community members in Bloomer have been working to expand the veterans memorial in the area. On Wednesday, that happened.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - For ten years, community members in Bloomer have been working to expand the veterans memorial in the area. On Wednesday, that happened.

Having traveled more than 1,000 miles from Virginia, a former army tank rolled into the Bloomer Veterans Memorial, which is now its new home. David Olson, the president of the Bloomer Visitor Center said the tank is a message of thanks to those who’ve served, while showcasing the reality of war.

“It’s a great thing for us here in Bloomer to have this equipment here to represent the veterans of World War II and previous, for all their dedication and involvement,” Olson said. “[The tank] reminds us that war is not a beautiful thing. They need equipment to take care of it.”

Those involved with the veterans memorial said they hope to continue expanding it.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Hakes
Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes in October meeting
Sheriff Hakes
Sheriff Hakes releases statement on Chippewa County Board investigation
Lake Hallie arrests
3 people in custody following traffic stop in Lake Hallie
Luke Boyea
Augusta PD: Man suspected of 3rd OWI offense
Roland Staves
Sex offender to be released, live in Chippewa County

Latest News

Chippewa Co. Sheriff Under Investigation For Alleged Misconduct (9/20/23)
Chippewa Co. Sheriff Under Investigation For Alleged Misconduct (9/20/23)
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the addition of...
988 offers American Sign Language resources
The Wisconsin legislature meets on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, for a special session that would...
Wisconsin Legislature rejects governor’s special session on child care, worker shortages
Fayze's Restaurant and Bakery Closing
Fayze's Restaurant and Bakery Closing
Chippewa Co. Sheriff Under Investigation for Alleged Misconduct
Chippewa Co. Sheriff Under Investigation for Alleged Misconduct