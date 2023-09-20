BREAKING: Chippewa County Board will hold discussion on Sheriff Hakes’ in October meeting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Board motions to hold another discussion on Sheriff Travis Hakes in October 10th meeting.

The board was in closed session for about 4 hours Tuesday evening to discuss the Sheriff’s conduct after a county employee reported some concerns about him and the workplace.

The motion from the county board is as follows:

“Motion to direct the County Administrator, County Board Chair, and administration on behalf of the County Board to author a letter to Sheriff Hakes expressing the County Board’s extreme disapproval of his alleged behavior.  The County Board expects that Sheriff Hakes immediately come into compliance with all Chippewa County and Sheriff’s Office policies, leadership training, and expectations identified by the Administrator.  Furthermore, this matter is to be referred to the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office.  Finally, this matter will also be addressed by the Board on the October 10, 2023 meeting for discussion and action involving authorizing charges and charging parties to pursue statutory removal of the Sheriff via Chapter 17, Wis. Stats. removal process before the Governor.”

The Chippewa County Board announced the September 19th special session last Friday, without naming Sheriff Hakes as the county official whose conduct they would be discussing.

The meeting did have a public comment section, but no community members were present during that time. Shortly after they motioned to go into closed session to begin discussion on the reported conduct.

von Briesen and Roper, S.C. was hired by the board to handle the investigation.

